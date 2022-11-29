Menu
news data analysis firm expanding in arlington county project creates 150 new jobs
Politics

Data analysis firm expanding in Arlington County: Project creates 150 new jobs

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia economy
(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

An Arlington County-based data analysis firm is investing $1.7 million to expand in a project that will create 150 new jobs.

Technomics Inc. is an employee-owned decision analysis company that specializes in cost analysis, data management and data analytics.

Founded in 1984, the company’s clients include the U.S. government and several foreign government clients.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, Washington, D.C., and California for the project.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Technomics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“Virginia boasts the largest concentration of tech talent in the U.S., and Technomics is a prime example of how an educated and skilled workforce pipeline can contribute to the success of a business,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “In addition to talent, Arlington County provides strategic proximity to the company’s primary customers. We congratulate Technomics on this expansion and look forward to its continued growth trajectory in the Commonwealth.”

“We are pleased to support the growth of Technomics in Arlington County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Northern Virginia’s world-class talent, data infrastructure, and access have provided an ideal location for the company to thrive for more than 20 years, and we are committed to our continued partnership.”

“In these financially challenged times, our federal clients need greater support to help them better manage their scarce resources. Because of its vicinity to many of our clients and employee-owners, Arlington County is the perfect location for our expansion,” said Al Leung, president & CEO of Technomics. “In fact, the need is so high that just as our expansion came to a close, we began to actively pursue an additional 10,000 square feet of space—also in Arlington County—to be dedicated to clients requiring compliance with highly specialized technical requirements.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

