Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscville band announces summer season with three free shows at the paramount theater
Culture

Cville Band announces summer season with three free shows at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cville band performance at the paramount
Image courtesy Cville Band website

Cville Band has announced its summer season at The Paramount Theater with performances on June 6, July 5 and Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The June 6 concert theme is Around the World in 60 Minutes. This concert will feature concerto competition winner, Lizzie Mayhood, playing the Chaminade Concertino for Flute, and principal horn, Becky Allen, performing Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat.

The July 5 concert theme is Patriots and Princesses. Come celebrate Independence Day one day late, and enjoy band favorites in Paramount comfort! The concert will feature James Prodan performing “Gabriel’s Oboe,” Martha McKechnie singing “How Far I’ll Go” and “Let It Go” from the Disney favorites, “Moana” and “Frozen,” and Robert Mott performing “Hymn to the Earth” on bass trombone.

The Charlottesville Band closes out its 101st summer season on Aug. 15 with American Songs featuring Greg Harris performing Caprice Valsant on xylophone and a piece arranged by Richard Domek for the band titled Trombone Job.

The Paramount Theater, on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, has been the band’s summer home since 2008.

Admission is free. No registration is required.

For more information, visit cvilleband.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

republicans 2024
U.S./World

Republicans with eyes on 2024 nomination in a race to the bottom

Tom H. Hastings
school
U.S./World

Bill would ban schools from physically restraining, secluding children as discipline

Chris Graham

Federal data show incidents of restraint and seclusion happen on average at least 2,300 times per school day, and impact upwards of 102,000 students each academic year, according to an investigation by Hearst Media.

jennifer ackerman author owl
Culture

Book talk to focus on exploration of owls across the globe

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

mailbag
U.S./World

Mailbag: One reader tries to get me fired for ‘gross incompetence,’ which, good luck with that

Chris Graham
refugees immigrants
Local

JMU joins ODU in support of compassionate refugee resettlement

Crystal Graham
road interstate
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: VDOT updates road work for week of May 22-26

Chris Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT schedule for road work for week of May 22-26

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy