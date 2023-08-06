Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?
Sports

Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?

Chris Graham
Published date:
football money
(© Sergey Nivens – stock.adobe.com)

The Big Ten’s interest in UVA and North Carolina is more real than anybody is letting on publicly, which makes a News & Observer column telling us that UNC AD Bubba Cunningham told his staff that his school isn’t leaving the ACC all the more interesting.

“When the news cycle starts spinning like this, I have the obligation to let our staff know what I know and reassure them we’re going to be OK, that I value what they do, that the university values what they do. That’s my role, to reassure them that things are going to be fine,” Cunningham was quoted as saying in the column.

Hmmm.

The backstory here is the published reports from Thursday that had Big Ten chancellors authorizing Tony Petitti to talk with four schools to gauge interest in joining the league, naming two – Washington and Oregon – that have since accepted invites.

The other two schools were not named in the published reports, but there was speculation about interest in UVA and UNC, which have been linked to possible Big Ten expansion efforts in the past year.

I’m hearing more than speculation. Folks that I know who would know are saying that the ball is essentially in the court of Virginia and Carolina, and that the leverage being used is, if UVA and UNC don’t want in, the conference will move on to add Stanford and Cal, who are in obvious need of a new home with the implosion of the Pac-12.

Assuming that what the people that I know who would know aren’t being misled, we would seem to be at a loggerheads here.

With what I’ve been led to believe is going on, it’s hard to reconcile that with how over the top Cunningham has been in distancing Carolina from any interest in bolting from the ACC, including going on a Raleigh radio station on Thursday to blast higher-ups at Florida State for going public with their desire to leave the ACC.

And then, there’s this column, which feels, like the radio interview, like a plant.

Maybe I’m just reading things into what Cunningham has been saying, but it seems to me that if he is playing the PR game, it’s about trying to gain some leverage on his side with the Big Ten, which low-balled Washington and Oregon with their invites this week.

Those two schools will only get partial media-rights shares, basically a little more than what they’d been getting from the Pac-12, through the end of the decade.

If I’m UNC, or UVA, whose leaders have been, quite noticeably, silent the past few days, I’m not leaving the ACC for anything less than a full Big Ten share.

Which might put into context this other Bubba Cunningham quote from the News & Observer column.

“We have a $137 million budget. We have 285 employees. Eight hundred student-athletes. We’re going to host 200 events this year. Over a million people are going to come to our games. We’re in good shape,” Cunningham said.

You can read that two ways – to support the notion that, we’re not leaving, or to buttress the point, if you want us, show me the money.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes
2 Rockbridge County: Three swimmers reported missing in James River found dead
3 Cunningham wants everybody to know UNC isn’t leaving the ACC: Really?
4 UVA alum, ‘Hoos football great Ronde Barber inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
5 Mega Millions jackpot likely to be highest in game’s history; estimated at $1.55 billion

Latest News

virginia map
Virginia

Governor Youngkin announces new round of administration and board appointments

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated road work schedule for Aug. 7-11

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its road work schedule in the Culpeper District during the next week.

ukraine
Columns, Politics

Spinning illusions: The anti-American Left and the Ukraine war

Lawrence S. Wittner

In recent decades, a segment of the global Left has looked upon the U.S. government as the Great Satan in international affairs, responsible for the world’s major ills.

rain storm
Virginia

Get ready Virginia: Monday could bring downpours, hail, wind, tornadoes

Crystal Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT work schedule for Aug. 7-11

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats rally with seven in the bottom of the ninth, but Sox win in extras, 11-7

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Altoona wins again, defeating Richmond, 9-1, to make it four of five this week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy