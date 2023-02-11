Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Feb. 13-17

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.



(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) between Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) and the Louisa County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line, Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right lane closure between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Ridgewood Drive in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road), flagging operation between Route 631 (5 th Street) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Street) and Route 875 (Country Green Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) will be closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile mark 117 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) — Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike – Slope work. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) and the eastbound Interstate 64 on ramp at Exit 107 (Crozet) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

S. 17 (Winchester Road) at Route 831 (Crooked Run Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and Route 623 (Rokeby Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Updating logo signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between the Culpeper County line and Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in the southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect right lane closures between Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) and Route 653 (Morgansburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 653 (Morgansburg Road) – Bridge repairs. Expect lane closures with flagging operation at Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flagging operations between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1052 (Cotswold Way) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 1053 (Pond View Lane) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion is summer 2023.

(NEW) Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closure at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (South F T Valley Road) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 670 (Old Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 642 (Duet Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 231 (South F T Valley Road – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 646 (Champe Plain Road) and Route 643 (Church Hill Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: