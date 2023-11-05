Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of Nov. 6-10

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 Monacan Trail, between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 649 (Proffit Road), mobile work zone between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), mobile, right lane closures between Route 631 (Rio Road West) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road), mobile, right lane closures between U.S. 29 (Seminole trail) and Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(UPDATE) Tree trimming – Expect right shoulder and alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), alternating lane closures between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right lane closure between mile marker 117 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive), between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Route 1258 (Stonegate Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing – Expect mobile work zones in the following areas:

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closures between the Nelson County line and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road), right shoulder closures between the Albemarle County line and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), right shoulder closures between the Scottsville Town line to the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), right shoulder closures between the Fluvanna County line and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road), right shoulder closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Litter pickup – Expect mobile work zones in the following areas:

Interstate 64, alternating left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the Nelson County line and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), left lane, left shoulder, and right shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), right shoulder closures between the Nelson County line and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road), right shoulder closures between the Scottsville Town line and the Nelson County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville City line and the Scottsville Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 240 (Three Notched Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road), right shoulder closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Road widening – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), right shoulder closures between Interstate 64, Exit 124 off ramp and Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) in the westbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Other construction. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 111 and mile marker 113 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge deck repair. Expect alternating lane closures at River, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing. Expect mobile, left shoulder closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement markings. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (East River Road) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 656 (Bremo Road) and Route 1106 (Andrew Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Greene County

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating left lane and left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup. Expect mobile, alternating left lane and left and right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, through Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures on bridge decks between mile marker 139 and mile marker 142 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 613 (Poindexter Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Route 792 (Carter Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and both shoulders closed between the Culpeper County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Litter pickup. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and both shoulders closed between the Culpeper County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Raised pavement marking installations. Expect mobile work zone with lane and shoulder closures between the Culpeper County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Maddox Lane) and Route 1003 (Water Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.