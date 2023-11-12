Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of Nov. 13-17

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 106 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right lane and right shoulder closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 106 in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the following areas:

S. Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extension), between the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and Route 782 (Stribling Avenue Extension) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

S. Business 250 (Ivy Road), between the ramp to U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 631 (5 th Street) between Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extension) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive), between Route 752 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Tree removal – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between the Nelson County line and Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Greene County line and Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and left and right shoulder closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Litter pickup. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road and the Green County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge deck repair. Expect alternating lane closures at River, in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (Plank Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 715 (Esmont Road) and Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road). Please follow signed detours around the work area, Monday through Friday.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Sherwood Farm Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), mobile work zone with rolling stops between Route 647 (Revercomb Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. Business 15 (Remington Road) – Debris removal from Rappahannock River. Road closed between Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) and the Fauquier County line beginning Monday at 8 a.m. through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 25 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 28 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between the Warrenton Town line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Route 634 (Mutton Hollow Road) and Route 810 Dyke Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1137 (Autumn Oaks Lane) and Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 613 (Poindexter Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Route 792 (Carter Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly, 7 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 665 (Kennon Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect work crews near the roadway at Route 725 (Thacker Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and both shoulders closed between the Culpeper County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Litter pickup. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and both shoulders closed between the Culpeper County line and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect left lane closures at Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Raised pavement marking installations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 692 (Riverview Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Mowing — Expect shoulder closures in the following areas, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), left shoulder closures between Route 738 (Old Barboursville Road) and Route 765 (Cameron Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike), mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Tree trimming – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas.

S. 15 (North Main Street) between U.S. 15 (Martinsburg Avenue) and U.S. 15 (West Gordon Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County