Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for April 24-28

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final surface paving work will involve lane and ramp closures and detours continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Final surface paving work will involve lane and ramp closures and detours continuing through the week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Sunday through Tuesday: US. 250 at the Exit 124 interchange. Expect detour onto Interstate 64 to access U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound lanes.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Interstate 64 westbound on ramp from U.S. 250 eastbound and westbound at the Exit 124 interchange will be closed. Traffic will be directed to use Interstate 64 eastbound and follow detour.

Wednesday and Thursday: Interstate 64 eastbound on ramp from US-250 eastbound and westbound at the Exit 124 interchange will be closed. Traffic will be directed to use Interstate 64 westbound and follow detour.

Thursday and Friday: U.S. 250 Signal installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas:

New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Street sweeping operations – Expect mobile, alternating directional lane closures, Monday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road) between Birdwood Drive and the off-ramp from U.S. 29/U.S. 250 (29 Bypass Expressway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Monticello Avenue) between the Charlottesville City line and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) between Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 631 (5 th Street) between City Route 3405 (5 th Street Southwest) and Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Street) between City Route 3405 (5 Street Southwest) and Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes. Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect total road closures in the following areas:

Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) at 41 Cove Garden Road through Friday. Access maintained to all private entrances on both sides of the work zone.

Route 712 (Plank Road) between Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) and Route 655 (Christmas Hill Lane) Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Debris pick-up – Expect alternating lane closures, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between Route 1421 (Elk Drive) and the Orange County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line Friday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 125 and mile marker 127 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lanes closures in the westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 142, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 114 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between Sleepy Hollow Lane and Edgehill Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road) – Sign construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) – Other traffic engineering. Expect road closure between Route 795 (Cobbs Legion Road) and Route (676 (Beverly Ford Road), daily through May 5.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) and Route 653 (Morgansburg Road), Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect total road closure between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 678 (Waterloo Road) Monday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs around the work zone and watch for workers near the roadways.

(NEW) Route 691 (Old Waterloo Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 678 (Waterloo Road), Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) New directional sign construction – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 6 (West River Road) at Route 646 (Hardware Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 6 (Saint James Street) between Route 1104 (Washington Street) and Route 690 (Old Columbia Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 6 (West River Road) between Route 646 (Hardware Road) and Route 683 (Rockfish Run Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 600 (South Boston Road) at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway reconstruction. Expect mobile right lane closures at the U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) intersection northbound and southbound, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 — Guardrail upgrades. Expect right shoulder closures at between mile marker 158 and mile marker 159 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway — New directional sign construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 629 (Orange Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.