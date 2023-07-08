Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of July 10-14

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Other maintenance – Expect lane and shoulder closures in following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road), expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1107 (North Hill) in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), expect left lane and left shoulder closures at Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road), in the eastbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 797 (Brooksville Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), expect flagging operation at Route 649 (Proffit Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations– Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 692 (Plank Road) and U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road), between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Quiet Acres Lane in the northbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 649 (Airport Road), between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Storm drain work. Expect left inside lane closures on ramps from Route 631 (Rio Road West) to U.S. 29 southbound and from Route 631 (Rio Road East) to U.S. 29 northbound between Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive), Thursday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Stony Point Pass) — Pipe repairs/installation. Expect road closure 0.5 miles northwest of Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), Tuesday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Route 632 (Rio Road East) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane) and Putt Putt Place in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the ramp to and from U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 762 (Brandy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Herbicide spraying. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Roadway improvements – Expect work crews near the roadway, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the following areas:

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Route 661 (Ok Shade Road), between Route 662 (Weaversville Road) and Route 1240 (Blake Lane) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 27 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (Falmouth Street) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 17 (East Shirley Avenue) and Aviary Street in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Casanova Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect a full closure. Please follow detour signs directing drivers around the work area between Route 602 (Weston Road) and Route 643 (Meetze Road), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road) — Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, punch list, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra).

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff).

(NEW) Super load – Expect lane closures with mobile work zone, Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Interstate 64 and Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 672 (Waldrop Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Route 672 (Waldrop Road), between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the dead-end.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 145 and mile marker 146 in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 208 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Orange Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, daily in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal. Expect work crews near the roadways between Route 650 (Independence Road) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in the northbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 621 (Mine Run Road) – Other bridge work. Expect lane and shoulder closures at Route 692 (Grasty Gold Mine Road) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and U.S. 211 (Warren Avenue) in the westbound lanes, daily 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.