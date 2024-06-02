Culpeper District Traffic Alert: June 3-7

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) New roadway construction – Expect land shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Long Street), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Charlottesville City line, Friday.

(NEW) Ditch cleaning – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pick-up – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Tuesday, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the westbound lanes, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures between mile marker 130 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

Interstate 64, between mile marker 122 and mile marker 125, alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Interstate 64, alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 112 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures between mile marker 110 and mile marker 111 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), alternating lane closures at the Albemarle County and Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect Lane closures in the following areas:

Route 649 (Proffit Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Quarles Road and Route 830 (Colonial Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 676 (Woodlands Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1548 Beau Mont Farm Road) and Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 671 (Davis Shop Road), road closed between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 664 (Markwood Road). Please follow signed detour around the work area. Crews are replacing part of the bridge. Project completion date is June 7.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Boaz Road), daily, starting Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), alternating lane closures between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), alternating lane closures between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), right shoulder closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road, daily 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge painting. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in the eastbound lanes 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Route 620 (Rolling Road – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 795 (Presidents Road) and the Fluvanna County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) and Route 1548 (Beau Mont Farm Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 721 (White Oak Road and the Fauquier County line.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) and the Rappahannock County line.

Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures at the Madison County in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lanes closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 761 (Ridgelea Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Hulberts Lane) and the Loudon County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Herbicide spraying – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 843 (Old Nokesville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route 600 (Beverlys Mill Road) and the Warren County line.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 33 and mile marker 35 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 31 and mile marker 33. The exit ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) will be closed in the westbound lanes. Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible. Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 21 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 22 and mile marker 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) – Roadway improvements. Expect intermittent lane closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Line painting. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 672 (Duhollow Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 1630 (Beaver Dam Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 622 (Whiting Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 622 dead end, daily, through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 804 (Stuart Street) – Other maintenance. Expect right shoulder closures between Ewell Street and Route 626 (Loudoun Avenue) in the eastbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspections – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), between Route 1064 (Randolph Street) and Route 1290 (Cooke Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Signal repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 187 (Spring Creek Parkway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Exit 136 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 33 (Jefferson Highway), between Courthouse Square and Route 1020 (Club Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) at Route 618 (East First Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 208 (Courthouse Square), at Route 1009 (Woolfolk Avenue) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Route 1004 (Rosewood Avenue) at Route 628 (Fredericksburg Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 22 (Davis Highway), between Onionville Road and Route 767 (School Bus Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 208 (Zachary Taylor Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 850 (Anna Coves Boulevard) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Madison County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), both shoulders closed between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 230 (Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), intermittent road closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 230 (Orange Road), nightly, starting Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), both shoulders closed between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, starting Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Orange County line and Route 602 (Nethers Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Flat Run Road) Paving. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 635 (Hume Road) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.