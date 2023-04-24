Culpeper County: Fredericksburg man dies from injuries in two-vehicle accident

A Fredericksburg man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County on Friday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, Charles J. Sanitra, 78, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on Route 802 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, Sanitra overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.

Sanitra suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old male of Maplewood, Minn., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.