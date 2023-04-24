Countries
Virginia

Culpeper County: Fredericksburg man dies from injuries in two-vehicle accident

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A Fredericksburg man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County on Friday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, Charles J. Sanitra, 78, of Fredericksburg, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on Route 802 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, Sanitra overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.

Sanitra suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old male of Maplewood, Minn., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

