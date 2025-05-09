Home Crimora Players present mystery of ‘Inn-Cognito’ guests
Crimora Players present mystery of ‘Inn-Cognito’ guests

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

The May production by Crimora Players will bring Craig Sodaro‘s “Inn-Cognito” to the Crimora Community Center‘s stage.

Hollie Berry” and her children have inherited an old resort hotel and are ready to open for business. As guests from different backgrounds arrive, they become aware that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a mobster, then a live mobster walks through the front door. Eventually, the audience realizes that the hotel’s guests are not who they seem and they are all traveling “Inn-Cognito.”

The May production will benefit Daniel Baber, who was in a motorcycle accident last summer and is unable to work. He has undergone several surgeries and several more are necessary for his recovery.

Crimora Players produces “Inn-Cognito” by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.

Performances will be held Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, including a meal. Tickets are available by emailing [email protected], or calling Irene at 540-943-9967 or Teresa at 540-487-0526.

Crimora Community Center is at 1648 New Hope Crimora Rd., Crimora.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association's 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

