Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Craigsville Library offers extended hours, including Saturdays
Local

Craigsville Library offers extended hours, including Saturdays

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
library
(© StockPhotoPro – stock.adobe.com)

The Craigsville Library, a branch of Augusta County Library, has extended its operating hours.

Beginning September 1, 2023, Fridays will be added to the library’s schedule, as well as some time on Saturdays to allow library patrons more opportunities to enjoy programs and access materials.

Craigsville Library’s new schedule is 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Augusta County Library branches are also in Fishersville, Churchville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Developing: One dead, one in custody in Albemarle County stabbing
2 Waiting game over: Youngkin calls special session to deal with budget, proposed tax rebate
3 Tropical storms, flooding likely on Virginia waterways this Labor Day
4 Game Notes: ODU coach, QB set for first experience with Lane Stadium on a Saturday night
5 Podcast: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ gets you ready for UVA-Tennessee in Nashville

Latest News

Local, Politics

Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government

Chris Graham
active shooter gun police
Health, Virginia

VCU’s ‘Bridging the Gap’ awarded part of $5M grant to serve victims of violence

Rebecca Barnabi

Part of a $5 million grant will allow VCU Health to serve victims of violence in the Richmond area and expand educational opportunities.

senior man in wheelchair
Local, Politics

Charlottesville updating ADA transition plan, seeking public input

Crystal Graham

The City of Charlottesville is working to update its Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan with a self-assessment of facilities, parks, programs, services and the city website.

live music concert
Events, Local

Music at the Movies returns with pairing of musical celebrity, film, Q&A

Crystal Graham
Local, Politics

Grant restores historic records from Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office

Rebecca Barnabi
Sports

Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

The ACC moves to Charlotte: Another reminder that change isn’t always progress

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy