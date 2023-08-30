Craigsville Library offers extended hours, including Saturdays

The Craigsville Library, a branch of Augusta County Library, has extended its operating hours.

Beginning September 1, 2023, Fridays will be added to the library’s schedule, as well as some time on Saturdays to allow library patrons more opportunities to enjoy programs and access materials.

Craigsville Library’s new schedule is 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Augusta County Library branches are also in Fishersville, Churchville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft and Weyers Cave.