Conservation group submits petition with 2K signatures opposing Youngkin’s RGGI appeal effort

A conservation group submitted a petition with 2,085 signatures opposing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to take Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The petition was submitted by the Virginia League of Conservation Voters to the public record at the conclusion of the 60-day public comment period.

The program has brought nearly $590 million of revenue to the Commonwealth to help localities protect their communities from flooding and to lower energy costs for low-income families.

“Governor Youngkin’s ongoing efforts to take us backwards on climate action are not just wrong and misguided – they’re blatantly out of touch with the two-thirds of Virginians who soundly support staying the course on cutting power plant pollution and addressing the climate crisis,” said Michael Town, executive director of the VLCV. “Fortunately, Virginians are speaking out – the public record soundly demonstrates Virginians’ opposition to Youngkin’s climate rollbacks, and for good reason.

“The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is working for Virginia, bringing vital, dedicated resources to our state to protect communities from floodwaters and lower energy costs for those who need it most,” he said. “In working to take Virginia out of this program, Youngkin is turning his back on our state’s most climate-impacted communities and putting politics above what’s right for our Commonwealth.”

