Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home McClellan presents Community Project Funding checks in Brunswick, Emporia
Politics

McClellan presents Community Project Funding checks in Brunswick, Emporia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, delivered two Community Project Funding checks to entities in the southern portion of Virginia’s District 4 on Tuesday.

In Brunswick County, she delivered $500,000 to support the County’s Industrial Site Development Project to provide road and utility improvements to the Stonewall Industrial Site. The project will construct turning lanes and crossover improvements on U.S. Highway 58 to create an entranceway for the park and construct 500 feet of on-site access roadway. The Industrial Site Development Project is part of Brunswick County’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, which aims to recruit new industries and expand existing industries to spur job creation and economic growth.

“Brunswick County’s Industrial Site Development Project will strengthen the County’s economy, create new jobs, and improve the lives of its residents,” McClellan said. “I am excited to help bolster those efforts with $500,000 to support their Industrial Site Development Project. These funds will help the County make crucial upgrades to ensure the site is shovel-ready and attract new businesses.”

Chair of Brunswick County Board of Supervisors Dr. Alphonzo Seward said infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth.

“It improves access to basic services such as clean water and electricity and it creates jobs and boosts business. We are grateful for these funds to aid us in developing the Stonewall property for business attraction. The ultimate resource in economic development is people and having great partnerships are vital to our rural community,” Seward said.

According to director of Economic Development for Brunswick County Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Brunswick County’s Vision 2035 “propels us to be economically competitive through innovative strategies for business attraction, growth, and retention. It is with this in mind that we are thrilled to receive this significant funding to provide road and utility improvements to the Stonewall Industrial Site. This investment is a testament to the confidence our stakeholders have in our efforts to drive economic growth and create job opportunities for our region.  We look forward to the positive impact that the industrial park will have on our community and broader economy.”

In Emporia, McClellan delivered $188,787 to Southside Virginia Community College at the Southside Virginia Education Center. The funding supports the college’s In-Demand Technical Training Learning Project to purchase equipment and training tools for the school’s precision machining, electricity and HVAC, welding and information technologies programs.

“Southside Virginia Community College is creating new opportunities for students throughout southern Virginia. I am thrilled to deliver nearly $200,000 in federal funding to help the college purchase new equipment and training tools to prepare Virginia’s next generation of skilled trade workers,” McClellan said. “This program will help ensure Virginians have the skills and technical training necessary to obtain good-paying jobs of the future in high-growth, in-demand industries.”

Dr. Chad Patton, SVCC Dean of Career and Occupational Technology, said the investment will improve the county’s training profile in residential and commercial electricity, welding, information technology and HVAC.

“These programs are not just about imparting skills; they are about empowering our students to build successful careers, support their families, and contribute to the economic vitality of our community,” Patton said.

During the appropriations process for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), McClellan successfully secured more than $15 million for all 15 projects she submitted on behalf of localities in Virginia’s Fourth. Tuesday’s checks were McClellan’s second and third Community Project Funding check presentations for the FY24 appropriations process. In May, McClellan presented Henrico County officials with a $725,000 check for their Universal Broadband Deployment Project.

McClellan presents first Community Project Funding check to Henrico County – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Hampton man wanted for 2019 second-degree murder arrested in Waynesboro
2 Huge break in 1996 Shenandoah National Park murders: Authorities ID suspect
3 Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
4 Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal
5 Augusta County man alleges ‘hate crime’ in decade-old sewer project: Investigation

Latest News

trump youngkin
Politics

Trump-Youngkin 2024? Ex-president plans Virginia rally post-CNN debate

Chris Graham
mental health
State/National

Virginia Department of Corrections to mentor other states on mental health care

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Corrections community mental health program has been selected to serve as a model example to mentor other state agencies.

police car arrest lights
State/National

Triple shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk results in one death; two injuries

Crystal Graham

A triple shooting in Norfolk on Thursday killed a 19-year-old man and injured two additional victims.

jmu forbes center
Spotlight

Harrisonburg: Forbes Center announces 2024-25 Masterpiece Season lineup

Crystal Graham
cyclist stopped to drink water
State/National

Preparation is key to avoiding potentially dangerous heat-related illness this summer

Crystal Graham
Politics

Legislation would ease challenges for obstetrics services in rural American hospitals

Rebecca Barnabi
high school college student computer laptop
Politics

Quicker DOE review of FAFSA applications requested by Sens. Warner, Kaine

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status