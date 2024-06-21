McClellan presents Community Project Funding checks in Brunswick, Emporia

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, delivered two Community Project Funding checks to entities in the southern portion of Virginia’s District 4 on Tuesday.

In Brunswick County, she delivered $500,000 to support the County’s Industrial Site Development Project to provide road and utility improvements to the Stonewall Industrial Site. The project will construct turning lanes and crossover improvements on U.S. Highway 58 to create an entranceway for the park and construct 500 feet of on-site access roadway. The Industrial Site Development Project is part of Brunswick County’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, which aims to recruit new industries and expand existing industries to spur job creation and economic growth.

“Brunswick County’s Industrial Site Development Project will strengthen the County’s economy, create new jobs, and improve the lives of its residents,” McClellan said. “I am excited to help bolster those efforts with $500,000 to support their Industrial Site Development Project. These funds will help the County make crucial upgrades to ensure the site is shovel-ready and attract new businesses.”

Chair of Brunswick County Board of Supervisors Dr. Alphonzo Seward said infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth.

“It improves access to basic services such as clean water and electricity and it creates jobs and boosts business. We are grateful for these funds to aid us in developing the Stonewall property for business attraction. The ultimate resource in economic development is people and having great partnerships are vital to our rural community,” Seward said.

According to director of Economic Development for Brunswick County Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Brunswick County’s Vision 2035 “propels us to be economically competitive through innovative strategies for business attraction, growth, and retention. It is with this in mind that we are thrilled to receive this significant funding to provide road and utility improvements to the Stonewall Industrial Site. This investment is a testament to the confidence our stakeholders have in our efforts to drive economic growth and create job opportunities for our region. We look forward to the positive impact that the industrial park will have on our community and broader economy.”

In Emporia, McClellan delivered $188,787 to Southside Virginia Community College at the Southside Virginia Education Center. The funding supports the college’s In-Demand Technical Training Learning Project to purchase equipment and training tools for the school’s precision machining, electricity and HVAC, welding and information technologies programs.

“Southside Virginia Community College is creating new opportunities for students throughout southern Virginia. I am thrilled to deliver nearly $200,000 in federal funding to help the college purchase new equipment and training tools to prepare Virginia’s next generation of skilled trade workers,” McClellan said. “This program will help ensure Virginians have the skills and technical training necessary to obtain good-paying jobs of the future in high-growth, in-demand industries.”

Dr. Chad Patton, SVCC Dean of Career and Occupational Technology, said the investment will improve the county’s training profile in residential and commercial electricity, welding, information technology and HVAC.

“These programs are not just about imparting skills; they are about empowering our students to build successful careers, support their families, and contribute to the economic vitality of our community,” Patton said.

During the appropriations process for Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), McClellan successfully secured more than $15 million for all 15 projects she submitted on behalf of localities in Virginia’s Fourth. Tuesday’s checks were McClellan’s second and third Community Project Funding check presentations for the FY24 appropriations process. In May, McClellan presented Henrico County officials with a $725,000 check for their Universal Broadband Deployment Project.

Related stories:

McClellan presents first Community Project Funding check to Henrico County – Augusta Free Press