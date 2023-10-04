Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Coalitions of 24 state attorneys general, 17 governors oppose Biden environment plan
Politics, U.S. & World

Coalitions of 24 state attorneys general, 17 governors oppose Biden environment plan

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

A coalition of 24 state attorneys general are in opposition of the Biden Administration’s environment plan for development projects.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined the coalition in a letter opposing a proposed Biden Administration rule that the state AGs, all Republicans, claim will mandate social, environmental and race-based regulations for infrastructure projects.

“The Biden Administration is yet again circumventing Congress and, instead, entrusting unelected bureaucrats who lack any real sense of accountability with making decisions based on arbitrary standards that could seriously harm Virginians’ wellbeing,” Miyares said in a statement on Wednesday.

A coalition of 17 governors, also all Republicans, also wrote in opposition of the rule.

Virginia joined Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a vet’s service dog
2 Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
3 Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight
4 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Latest News

Politics, U.S. & World

Short-term child care access a priority of legislation to protect maternal health

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Tech students to receive rebates for tuition, fees, boarding, meal plan

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted Wednesday for a one-time tuition and fee rebate for the current academic year.

Health, Local, Schools

Waynesboro community celebrates Walk to School Week

Rebecca Barnabi

October is International Walk to School Month, and this week is Walk to School Week, which ends Friday, October 6.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack headshot
Politics, Virginia

Reward increased to $15K for information on inmate who escaped from Virginia hospital

Crystal Graham
train tracks
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Rail Authority awarded $100M to build bypass, ease congestion in Northern Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
uva defense
Sports

Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Chris Graham
charlottesville rally
Culture, Local

‘No Accident’ documentary follows Unite the Right civil lawsuit, attorneys, plantiffs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy