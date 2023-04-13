Coach Mox adds size, experience in Kansas State transfer Taylor Lauterbach

Virginia women’s hoops coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is adding size and experience in the post with another find from the transfer portal.

Taylor Lauterbach, a 6’7” center from Kansas State, will join the UVA roster as a grad transfer next fall.

Lauterbach was a Top 100 prospect coming out of high school in Wisconsin, but never did crack the rotation at K-State, averaging just 8.1 minutes per game in her three seasons at the school.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Taylor into our family,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Taylor is a high-academic student-athlete committed to the grind on and off the court. She is a hard-working high-character kid who is tall, long and mobile. She can block and alter shots in the paint. She also has great hands and can catch and score, as well as shoot the 15-foot/three-point shot. Her potential is off the charts! I am excited that she has two years to develop under our tutelage. Her future is bright!”