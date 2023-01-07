Menu
news clinewatch only one republican marked the jan 6 insurrection anniversary
Opinion

ClineWatch: Only one Republican marked the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary

Chris Graham
Published:
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

By Gene Zitver

Only one Republican member of Congress turned out for a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol marking the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

That Republican was not Congressman Ben Cline.

Gathering on the House steps with the families of officers who lost their lives in connection with the riot, lawmakers honored the fallen officers as well as those injured in the lengthy battle with those who stormed the Capitol.

And again, no acknowledgement from Cline about what happened two years ago Friday.

Here’s a reminder of what we know Cline was up to before, during and after the assault.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

