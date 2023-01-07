ClineWatch: Only one Republican marked the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary

By Gene Zitver

Only one Republican member of Congress turned out for a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol marking the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

That Republican was not Congressman Ben Cline.

Gathering on the House steps with the families of officers who lost their lives in connection with the riot, lawmakers honored the fallen officers as well as those injured in the lengthy battle with those who stormed the Capitol.

And again, no acknowledgement from Cline about what happened two years ago Friday.

Here’s a reminder of what we know Cline was up to before, during and after the assault.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.