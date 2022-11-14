‘Chunky Shrapnel’ live music documentary to be screened at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater announces the screening of Chunky Shrapnel on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Chunky Shrapnel is a feature-length live music documentary from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Literally bringing the audience onto the stages of their 2019 tour across Europe and the United Kingdom, the film offers a uniquely immersive experience.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is one of Australia’s most popular, and critically acclaimed, rock bands.

King Gizzard has released 20 studio albums in 10 years, 10 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia, where they are now arguably the country’s most innovative, important and productive rock band. They attract international critical acclaim and have had a packed international touring schedule for many years.

Tickets are $13 each and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net