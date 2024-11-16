Chesterfield County: Super Radiator Coils announces $22M expansion

Super Radiator Coils announced this week that it plans to invest $22 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Chesterfield County.

The plans call for the company to add approximately 80,000 square feet to its existing facility and upgrade machinery, creating 160 new jobs.

Virginia successfully competed with Minnesota and Arizona for the project, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin approving a $610,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help make the deal happen.

Super Radiator Coils manufactures heat exchangers and specialty coils for industries such as power generation, commercial and industrial HVAC, data center cooling, and the military, among others.

Headquartered in Minnesota, SRC’s Chesterfield County facility employs roughly 400 individuals of varying disciplines and experience levels.

This is the facility’s fourth expansion during its 44 years in Chesterfield, the most recent of which occurred in 2022.

“I’m hugely proud of the growth of our Chesterfield facility over the last 40+ years,” Super Radiator Coils President and CEO Rob Holt said. “And this latest expansion will allow us to continue our mission of unleashing the power of thermodynamics to improve our world. We take our role as a growing central Virginia employer seriously and can’t wait to see the impact of this latest growth on our ability to better support our customers, our community, and the men and women of our growing workforce.”

“This expansion builds on a 44-year history of Super Radiator Coils in the Commonwealth and strengthens Virginia’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing,” Youngkin said. “Virginia’s job growth in the manufacturing sector and business climate continue to thrive, thanks to announcements like this, and my administration is proud to support Super Radiator Coils’ continued growth and success.”