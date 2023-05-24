Countries
newscharlottesville youth chosen for leadership role in student led prevention program
Charlottesville youth chosen for leadership role in student-led prevention program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© stokkete – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville’s Minuette Goin will serve as one of four junior staff leaders for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s 39th annual Youth Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Project.

Goin is a student at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton and has participated in the project for years. She is eager to help guide others through the year-long program that has impacted her life.

“YADAPP has helped me to become more aware of the dangers of substance abuse; its signs, and some of the ways that we can combat it as a team,” Goin said. “YADAPP has helped me to connect with more people and expanded my leadership skills. It has given me a network of people who share my beliefs.”

The 2023 program will begin at Longwood University in Farmville from July 17 to 21. Participation requires a team of four high school students registered and one adult sponsor. Students will attend topical workshops facilitated by peer leaders, hear from well-known motivational speakers, learn peer leadership and prevention best practices and develop a Strategies To Act Now (STAN) Plan to address substance use among peers.

Teams compete for $250 mini grants to use as seed money to implement their STAN Plan and the $500 Wheeler Award to sustain their continued prevention efforts.

Enrollment is open until June 1 and costs $600 per team, which includes conference materials, lodging and meals, year-long coaching and support for adult sponsors as a team’s STAN Plan is implemented throughout the school year.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

