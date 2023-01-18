Charlottesville theater students win national award

Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta).

The weekend, which was Jan. 13-15, 2023 at the Cobb Convention Center, is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.

DMR’s Audrey Gaskin and Alanah Richardson were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars.

Each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior® musical for adjudicators at the festival. DMR presented Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach JR.”

“DMR Adventures closed out our day with a charming and sweet presentation,” music director and iTheatrics Master Teacher Derek Bowley said. “The spirit of ensemble helped propel the storytelling throughout the presentation. They collaborated beautifully to explore a full range of emotions in their storytelling. They gave us a couple of the big production numbers, but these were almost overshadowed by the tender care with which they performed some of the heartwarming scenes and songs from the show. It’s clear these performers are learning to support and encourage each other, while improving their own skills.”

The JTF Atlanta applauds and empowers young people and educators creating student-driven musical theater around the world, with 125 groups from 28 state, Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia participating this year.

“There were many strong dancers in the DMR Adventures cast and their ensemble work was phenomenal. These students were confident and prepared and clearly are receiving great training in a supportive environment,” Director of Education and Audience Engagement at Disney Theatrical Group Lisa Mitchell said.

New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult was in the audience at this year’s festival.

Groups were treated to performance selections from upcoming Broadway Junior® musicals presented by JTF groups, and other mainstage performances featuring powerhouse Broadway guests.

DMR Adventures provides professional performing arts training. Students have gone on to study at top musical theatre conservatories and university training programs, and to perform in film, television and national tours.

DMR earned the Freddie G Excellence in Acting award in 2020 and 2017, as well as Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work awards in 2022, 2015 and 2013.