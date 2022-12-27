Charlottesville Police renew effort to get information on man reported missing in July

Charlottesville Police continue to look for leads in the disappearance of a 60-year-old city man reported missing in July.

John Milton Harris III, 60, is 5’8” with a medium build and suffers from several medical issues, according to police.

Harris was reported missing on July 9, and was last seen on July 1.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please notify Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.