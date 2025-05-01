Home Charlottesville: Police ask public for help locating missing city resident
Local

Charlottesville: Police ask public for help locating missing city resident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Joshua Allen Fitzgerald
Joshua Allen Fitzgerald

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a city resident who was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Joshua Allen Fitzgerald, 35, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Burnet Street, according to police.

Fitzgerald is a white male who is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 315 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. He reportedly has shaved his beard.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Fitzgerald, contact Detective J. Houchens at (434) 970-3676.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

