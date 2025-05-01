The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a city resident who was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Joshua Allen Fitzgerald, 35, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Burnet Street, according to police.

Fitzgerald is a white male who is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 315 pounds. He has brown eyes and red hair. He reportedly has shaved his beard.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Fitzgerald, contact Detective J. Houchens at (434) 970-3676.