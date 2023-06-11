Charlottesville: Jefferson Park Avenue traffic to be impacted by Dominion Energy project

Jefferson Park Avenue in Charlottesville will be closed during daytime hours Monday-Friday in the westbound direction to thru traffic starting from June 13th through the end of July to facilitate a Dominion Energy project to replace all of the power poles between Maury Avenue and Emmet Street.

Work will begin at the Maury Avenue end and proceed towards Emmet Street. Residents will be able to access their properties, but all other traffic will be detoured to Stadium Road.

CAT routes will also be detoured to Stadium Road.

For more information on relocated bus stops, see the CAT website.