Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscharlottesville issues warning about high e coli bacterial levels in meade creek
Local

Charlottesville issues warning about high E. coli bacterial levels in Meade Creek

Chris Graham
Published date:

charlottesville virginiaRecent water quality monitoring conducted by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance has detected elevated E. coli bacterial levels in Meade Creek in the vicinity of Meade Park in Charlottesville.

This situation is being investigated by local authorities in an attempt to identify and address the problem.

The public is advised to avoid direct contact with the water. E.coli is a type of fecal coliform bacteria, and when it is found in water, it is a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste contamination, which can cause disease or illness.

Meade Creek is a local waterway that begins below Garden Street and Walnut Street in the Belmont neighborhood. It then flows north in an underground pipe below the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and East Market Street before resurfacing east of 12th Street NE and flowing down through Meade Park before entering the Rivanna River.

The city has developed a new Urban Stream Health webpage, www.charlottesville.gov/1653/Urban-Stream-Health, which provides the community with information about water quality in our urban streams, access to stream monitoring results, practical guidelines for interacting with urban streams, and suggestions for protecting the health of our urban streams.

This webpage will provide updates on the bacterial contamination in Meade Creek as they are available.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

police
Local

Second person charged with murder in March 4 shooting in Charlottesville

Chris Graham
police
Local

Remains found at Augusta County construction site: Investigators trying to determine who it is

Chris Graham

A contractor digging on a residential building site in Fishersville on Tuesday morning found what appeared to be human remains.

virginia department of conservation and recreation
Local

Two-part agriculture nutrient management training at BRCC in June

Rebecca Barnabi

Nutrient management provides an essential step in maintaining soil health and optimizing crop yield and quality.

radio car
U.S./World

AM radio is going the way of the dinosaur: Congress working to keep them in new cars

Chris Graham
court law
Virginia

Southwest Virginia man gets 15+ years on meth, illegal firearms convictions

Chris Graham
Local

Celebrate and educate: May 23 is World Turtle Day

Rebecca Barnabi
football money
Sports

Mailbag: What would UVA Athletics do with another $30 million a year?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy