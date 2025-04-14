Charlottesville: Fridays After Five returns to Ting Pavilion Friday, runs through Sept. 5

The 37th season of Fridays After Five returns to the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville on Friday, April 18.

Shows are held every Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 5.

The first event of the season will coincide with Tom Tom Festival’s Downtown Mall Block Party and feature a co-headlining bill with guitarist Isaac Hadden and street brass band Elby Brass.

Other artists on the schedule include Jack Stepanian, Wyatt Flores, Free Union, Afro Asia, Hash, Waasi, Three Sacred Souls and more.

The 2025 season will see the introduction of cashless concessions at Ting Pavilion.

Each week, volunteers work the concessions on behalf of a variety of local non-profits who share in the proceeds, which raises tens of thousands of dollars to support their work in the community.

The summer schedule features local artists performing a wide range of musical styles and will see collaborations with a number of local organizations, celebrating the diverse and creative communities throughout Charlottesville.

Admission to Fridays After Five is free.

The full schedule of artists is available online at tingpavilion.com