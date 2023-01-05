Charlottesville City Council seeks applicants to fill open seat of Sena Magill

Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill announced Tuesday that she is stepping down from her seat on Jan. 11, saying her family needs have changed and that she will not be able to continue to serve on the City Council.

The City Council is tasked with the responsibility of appointing a new member to serve out the remainder of her term, which expires on Dec. 31.

Those interested in being considered for the seat are invited to apply.

A searchable version of the City Council Appointed Member Application can be found at this link.

A fillable version of the City Council Appointed Member Application can be found at this link.