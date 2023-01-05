Menu
news charlottesville city council seeks applicants to fill open seat of sena magill
Local

Charlottesville City Council seeks applicants to fill open seat of Sena Magill

Chris Graham
Published:

CharlottesvilleCharlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill announced Tuesday that she is stepping down from her seat on Jan. 11, saying her family needs have changed and that she will not be able to continue to serve on the City Council.

The City Council is tasked with the responsibility of appointing a new member to serve out the remainder of her term, which expires on Dec. 31.

Those interested in being considered for the seat are invited to apply.

A searchable version of the City Council Appointed Member Application can be found at this link.

A fillable version of the City Council Appointed Member Application can be found at this link.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

