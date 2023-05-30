Countries
newscharlottesville arrest made in connection with may 16 shots fired incident
Local

Charlottesville: Arrest made in connection with May 16 shots fired incident

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in a shots fired incident reported on Preston Avenue on May 16.

Kyhiem Kier, 21, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kier is in custody at the Albemarle County Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.

Charlottesville Police are still actively investigating and working to identify other involved parties. As a result of this investigation, two firearms have been recovered.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Houchens at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

