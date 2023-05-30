Charlottesville: Arrest made in connection with May 16 shots fired incident

Charlottesville Police have made an arrest in a shots fired incident reported on Preston Avenue on May 16.

Kyhiem Kier, 21, was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kier is in custody at the Albemarle County Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.

Charlottesville Police are still actively investigating and working to identify other involved parties. As a result of this investigation, two firearms have been recovered.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Houchens at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.