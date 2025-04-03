Charlottesville, Albemarle, SPCA finalize new agreement for animal shelter

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County have finalized a new multi-year agreement for animal shelter services.

The contract strengthens CASPCA’s role as the designated public shelter for both jurisdictions, ensuring continued support for the care and well-being of animals in the community.

Under the terms of the agreement, CASPCA will provide shelter and essential services for lost, abandoned and surrendered dogs and cats. The organization will maintain 24/7 facility access for public safety officials for emergency housing.

“This agreement reflects a shared commitment to the welfare of animals and the support of our community. We are grateful to our local government partners for recognizing the essential services we provide and working collaboratively to ensure our shelter can sustainably serve those in need,” said Libby Jones, Executive Director of CASPCA.

As part of the enhanced partnership, the city and county will each appoint a representative to serve on the CASPCA Board of Directors, supporting transparency and strengthening communication between the organization and local governments.

The agreement introduces a revised per capita funding model, with contributions increasing over the next three years to reduce the previous funding gap. Options exist to extend the agreement into a fourth and fifth year. In year one, Albemarle County will contribute $1,477,879 and the City of Charlottesville will contribute $596,219, based on a per capita rate of $13.

“This agreement reflects the county’s commitment to ensuring that our community has access to critical animal shelter services,” said Jim Andrews, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair. “We are glad to collaborate on a solution that supports the animals and the people who care for them.”

In addition to operating the public shelter, CASPCA will continue to offer low-cost veterinary care, community assistance programs, and proactive animal welfare initiatives, such as its ongoing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

“Animal welfare is important to me and to our people. It’s always great to partner with the county to support local organizations, and we are grateful to be able to continue to show our support for this cause. Thank you to CASPCA for operating this regional facility,” said Charlottesville Mayor Juandiego Wade.