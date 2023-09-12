Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues
Local

Charlottesville, Albemarle County residents encouraged to conserve water as drought continues

Chris Graham
Published date:
water
(© kieferpix – stock.adobe.com)

Public water and private well users in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are being encouraged to conserve water as Central Virginia continues to face worsening drought conditions.

“We strategically manage our reservoirs and water treatment plants during the winter and spring in preparation for the dry summer and fall seasons. We are confident there is an adequate supply of drinking water to serve our community for the foreseeable future. We thank the community for its ongoing support of water conservation as we continue to promote the wise use of water by everyone this season and year-round,” said Bill Mawyer, executive director of the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle community uses 10-12 million gallons of drinking water every day, according to a joint press release from the RWSA, Albemarle County Service Authority and the Charlottesville Utilities Department.

Reservoirs managed by the RWSA store water for our water treatment plants, and those reservoirs are currently 93 percent full.

Most of the area is in a moderate drought, as indicated by the U.S. Drought Monitor, so residents and businesses should be mindful about conserving water by limiting outdoor watering, washing cars and filling pools.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now
2 Digital connection: Eligible Virginians qualify for monthly broadband services discount
3 One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario
4 The Business Side: UVA Football still can’t get the gameday experience right
5 Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Latest News

powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S.

Legislation would require companies disclose more workforce information, including turnover rates

Rebecca Barnabi

The Workforce Investment Disclosure Act would require public companies to disclose basic human capital metrics.

Ann E. Wall headshot
Local, Politics

Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has named its next Deputy County Executive – Ann E. Wall. Wall will succeed Doug Walker, who recently retired after 10 years in the position.

mark milley
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

The security dilemma in the nuclear age: Is it possible to be ‘better than our enemy’?

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Richmond: 31-year-old victim identified in Hull Street single-vehicle crash

Crystal Graham
ukraine
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Depleted uranium, one of the playthings of war, won’t bring peace to Ukraine

Robert C. Koehler
Health, Virginia

Boulder Crest Foundation retreat facility receives 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy