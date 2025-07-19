A comedy showcase is going underground, literally, offering three shows in Melrose Caverns in Harrisonburg.

The fourth annual Cave Comedy Fest returns on Saturday, July 26, 2025, delivering a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that blends historic wonder with hilarious stand-up comedy.

The Funny Womacks & Friends will offer a comic showcase as well as two premier comedy shows featuring headliner Dewayne White, an Army veteran who has appeared on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Spotify.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this truly unique experience where history, comedy and community collide above and underground,” said Dawn Davis Womack, comedian and show producer. “This isn’t just a comedy show—it’s a full-on adventure with laughs, music, games and unforgettable cave vibes.”

Event details

The event kicks off with some above ground-activities as well with tailgating, axe throwing, gem mining, cornhole and other lawn games starting at 4 p.m.

Food and beverages will be offered by:

Ott Street Eats with themed beer from Restless Moons Brewing and The Friendly Fermenter

with themed beer from and Wine from Brix & Columns Vineyards

Additional goodies available from Pure Shenandoah.

Local favorites Kelly May and Crystal Armentrout will offer music for those attending the comedy shows.

“We’re excited to bring this event back to the community and to introduce some new improvements based on feedback from past attendees,” said Jack Yancey, owner of Melrose Caverns.

Tickets are on sale now, and seating is limited inside the cave.

Comedy lineup and show information

All-Local Comics Showcase

5 p.m. show

Tickets are $35 advance/$50 day of

Featuring Chris Cabral, Dennis Lee, Jeff Weaver, Kacey Damaty, Sam Spears, Heather Hill, Travis Valle and Margie Clement

Premier Cave Comedy Show

Offered at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets are $45 advance/$60 day of

Featuring Kyle Remnant, The Funny Womacks (Dawn & Chris Womack) and Dewayne White

