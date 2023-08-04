Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge
Local

Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Cat’s Cradle.

Pat Rossi was determined to provide no-kill alternatives for stray cats in 1998.

Working with veterinarians to provide alterations and vaccines at a reduced price, anyone who had found a stray cat could have the animal altered and vaccinated if they were willing to keep it.

Cat’s Cradle was born and this summer celebrates 25 years.

Eventually, the organization began fostering cats and finding them homes while intake at local shelters continued to increase and led to high euthanasia rates.

In 2001, Cat’s Cradle board members began spay/neuter operations and Trap-Neuter-Return programs, which remains a cornerstone of the organization’s work today.

The organization’s efforts have grown with expanded programs and partnerships with local shelters and veterinarians. Between 500 and 600 cats have been adopted each year through Cat’s Cradle. And approximately 3,000 sterilizations are done every year, which is 1,400 more than 10 years ago.

A pet retention program run by the organization enables nearly 200 families every year to defray vet bills and keep their felines at home.

Last year’s Cat’s Cradle Summertime Challenge raised $51,413 in the community and was combined with a $50,000 match donation. An anonymous donor this year has provided another $50,000 match as the organization celebrates its Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge.

Donations are welcome online through August 15, 2023, toward this year’s goal of $75,000. So far, more than $35,000 has been raised.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

check fraud
Local, Public Safety

Know this lady? Staunton Police need you to give them a quick call

Chris Graham
telehealth
Health, Politics, U.S.

DEA considers special registration to continue telehealth for patients prescribed controlled substances

Rebecca Barnabi

The DEA is considering a special registration process to allow health care providers to prescribe controlled substances via telehealth.

student loan relief
Politics, U.S.

IRS receives pressure to promote educational assistance programs for student loans

Rebecca Barnabi

The Employer Participation in Repayment Act allows employers to contribute up to $5,250 tax-free to employees’ student loans annually.

shida vs storm
Sports

Notebook: Tony Khan hot-shots AEW women’s booking, Elite bleeds viewers, ‘Collision’

Chris Graham
algae bloom in lake
Public Safety, Virginia

Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom

Crystal Graham
augusta county appraiser
Local

Augusta County: Appraisal team expanding work week to include Saturdays

Crystal Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
U.S.

It’s a biggie: Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy