Cat’s Cradle marks 25 years of saving stray felines with Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge

Pat Rossi was determined to provide no-kill alternatives for stray cats in 1998.

Working with veterinarians to provide alterations and vaccines at a reduced price, anyone who had found a stray cat could have the animal altered and vaccinated if they were willing to keep it.

Cat’s Cradle was born and this summer celebrates 25 years.

Eventually, the organization began fostering cats and finding them homes while intake at local shelters continued to increase and led to high euthanasia rates.

In 2001, Cat’s Cradle board members began spay/neuter operations and Trap-Neuter-Return programs, which remains a cornerstone of the organization’s work today.

The organization’s efforts have grown with expanded programs and partnerships with local shelters and veterinarians. Between 500 and 600 cats have been adopted each year through Cat’s Cradle. And approximately 3,000 sterilizations are done every year, which is 1,400 more than 10 years ago.

A pet retention program run by the organization enables nearly 200 families every year to defray vet bills and keep their felines at home.

Last year’s Cat’s Cradle Summertime Challenge raised $51,413 in the community and was combined with a $50,000 match donation. An anonymous donor this year has provided another $50,000 match as the organization celebrates its Silver Jubilee Summertime Challenge.

Donations are welcome online through August 15, 2023, toward this year’s goal of $75,000. So far, more than $35,000 has been raised.