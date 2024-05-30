Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Carrier sentenced to 13 months in prison; more than 200 victims in mail theft
Public Safety, Virginia

Carrier sentenced to 13 months in prison; more than 200 victims in mail theft

Crystal Graham
Published date:
United States Postal Service
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

A former postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Richmond was sentenced this week to 13 months in prison for theft of mail.

Wendy Lawrence, 40, pled guilty on Feb. 29.

According to court documents, Lawrence allegedly stole mail, removing gift cards, checks and other items of value for her own use.

Lawrence also dumped mail entrusted to her care.

On Oct. 18, 2022, law enforcement recovered stolen mail from Lawrence’s residence belonging to more than 180 victims.

After stealing checks from the mail, Lawrence used the bank account and routing information on those checks to initiate electronic payments, which she used for such expenses as her tax bill, pest control and rent.

On at least one occasion, to prolong and conceal the fraud scheme, Lawrence initiated a fraudulent address change with the USPS on behalf of a victim rerouting the victim’s mail to Lawrence’s address.

Law enforcement also recovered checks from Lawrence’s residence that she forged for her own benefit including checks in the name of at least 30 other individuals.

Virginia postal worker steals mail from 180 victims on route, forges checks

Richmond man pleads guilty to bank fraud scheme stemming from mail theft

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft

Augusta County man arrested in check fraud case that may be related to mailbox thefts

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Luray Police Department captain faces DUI charge in Rockingham County
2 Former ED of Front Royal, Warren EDA sentenced for stealing $5M in public funds
3 Twin brother of Augusta County sheriff indicted on several felony counts in 2023 theft, pursuit
4 Giant pandas to return to National Zoo in Washington, D.C. later this year
5 MLB now, officially, recognizes Josh Gibson as the greatest hitter who ever lived

Latest News

Economy, Local

‘A gift right back to our customers’: Staunton’s Refill Renew expands, relocates

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Local

Fishersville family’s home to receive renovations, repairs during Spirit Week

Rebecca Barnabi

Twelve years ago, Jeff Cash of Fishersville suffered a heart attack and became permanently disabled. He also has Lupus.

donald trump
Politics, US News, Virginia

‘No one is above the law’: Virginia political leaders weigh in on Trump convictions

Chris Graham

Former president Donald Trump is now a convicted felon, after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his hush-money trial on Thursday.

Local, Schools

Bessie Weller Elementary’s state performance award highlights success of Staunton Schools

Rebecca Barnabi
Chief Kelley Warner
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner leaving city for police chief job in Pa.

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, US News

Manhattan jury finds former president Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts

Chris Graham
augusta county sheriff
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Route 11 crash claims life of 62-year-old Greenville resident

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status