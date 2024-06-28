Campbell County man charged in murder of Augusta County woman

The Lynchburg Police Department has made an arrest in a case where a body was found on Garfield Avenue on May 26.

The body was later identified as Tiffany Ann Fortuna, 43, of Augusta County.

Daniel William Jackson, 32, of Campbell County, faces multiple charges in connection with this incident.

The charges against Jackson include:

2nd degree murder

Strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury

Dangerous conduct: concealing a dead body

He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Assistance in the investigation was provided by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Owen at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.