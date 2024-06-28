Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Campbell County man charged in murder of Augusta County woman
Local

Campbell County man charged in murder of Augusta County woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

The Lynchburg Police Department has made an arrest in a case where a body was found on Garfield Avenue on May 26.

The body was later identified as Tiffany Ann Fortuna, 43, of Augusta County.

Daniel William Jackson, 32, of Campbell County, faces multiple charges in connection with this incident.

The charges against Jackson include:

  • 2nd degree murder
  • Strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury
  • Dangerous conduct: concealing a dead body

He is currently being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Assistance in the investigation was provided by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department, Waynesboro Police Department and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Owen at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one obvious thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Local

Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area

Crystal Graham
past due bills
Local, Politics

Virginia town is ‘broke’; State Police investigation shows ‘no criminal violations’

Crystal Graham

The Town of Broadway’s financial situation has been in the headlines for months after a former Town Council member conceded the town was “broke.”

waynesboro
Local, Spotlight

Waynesboro: Plaza Antigua to host benefit concert Saturday for Camp LIGHT

Rebecca Barnabi

A Camp LIGHT benefit concert will be held tomorrow at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro from 2 to 9 p.m. to raise funds for the summer camp.

Local, Spotlight

Staunton: Terry Holmes retires from Mill Street Grill after 48 years in restaurant industry

Rebecca Barnabi
graduation caps in air
Local, Spotlight

Scholarship funding for Waynesboro High’s Class of 2024 shows community support

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Spotlight

Washington & Lee’s history professor Nneka Dennie awarded Mellon Emerging Faculty Leaders

Rebecca Barnabi
biden trump
Politics

Election 2024: Debate boiled down to who was the worst president, best golfer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status