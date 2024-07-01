Bridgewater College to participate in Virginia Private College Week July 15 to 20

Bridgewater College will welcome prospective students and their families to campus for Virginia Private College Week, which will be observed July 15 to 20, 2024.

Prospective students, including transfer students, and their families are invited to sign up for a session to visit the College and learn more about Bridgewater’s offerings.

The program is sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) to promote educational opportunities available at the commonwealth’s private colleges.

Bridgewater will host multiple information sessions throughout the week for prospective students and their families. The sessions, held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, will include campus tours as well as overviews of academics, student life, admissions processes and financial aid. An additional morning session will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Parking signs will be posted around campus.

“Virginia Private College Week is a fantastic chance to get a comprehensive view of how Bridgewater gets you connected at the start of your college journey,” Michael Post, Bridgewater’s vice president for enrollment management, said. “Visiting our campus offers families an invaluable opportunity to experience our community firsthand. It’s the perfect way to understand how we support our students’ academic and personal growth, and our commitment to transparent pricing and guaranteed scholarships means you can see exactly how we provide a high-quality private education at a public price.”

Each student who visits a participating CICV institution during Virginia Private College Week will be entered into a random drawing for one of five $100 Amazon gift cards. Students will receive a drawing entry for each institution they visit.

Prospective students and families can register online for a Virginia Private College Week session at Bridgewater. Anyone unable to attend a session during Virginia Private College Week may contact the College’s Admissions staff to set up an individual in-person tour or take a virtual tour of campus online.

Founded in 1880, Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students. and offers more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors and four graduate programs housed within three distinct schools.