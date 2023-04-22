Bridge in Greene County set to close for eight months for replacement project

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) in Greene County will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday while the bridge over South River is replaced.

Traffic will be able to access all private entrances on the road from the U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) end of Route 638. The intersection with Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) will also remain open.

During construction traffic will detour around the closure using Route 621 (South River Road), Route 230 (Madison Road), and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and 33 Business. The detour route is signed and message boards advising of the upcoming closure are in place on nearby roads. VDOT project staff have also contacted the Greene County school transportation office and emergency responders.

The current structure was built in 1932. It is a steel truss, timber deck structure that carries an average of 155 vehicles per day. The new structure will be two-lane, pre-cast concrete structure with new concrete support abutments that will allow all legal-weight vehicles to use the bridge.

Burleigh Construction Co. Inc., of Concord will replace the bridge under a $1,340,998.90 contract with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The contract’s fixed completion date is Dec. 15.