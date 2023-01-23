Bookshop to host open mic with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry

New Dominion Bookshop will host an open mic in conjunction with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

This event will be free and open to the public.

Performance slots will only be available to FLUX members.

The performance is recommended for an adult audience, as some readings may contain mature content.

FLUX exists to promote self-expression and creativity of our members through the exploration of written and performed poetry.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.