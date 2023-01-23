Countries
Bookshop to host open mic with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry

Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesvilleNew Dominion Bookshop will host an open mic in conjunction with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

This event will be free and open to the public.

Performance slots will only be available to FLUX members.

The performance is recommended for an adult audience, as some readings may contain mature content.

FLUX exists to promote self-expression and creativity of our members through the exploration of written and performed poetry.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

