newsblue ridge parkway removes detour opens mp 121 4 136 after slope repair
Virginia

Blue Ridge Parkway removes detour; opens MP 121.4-136 after slope repair

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Linn Cove Viaduct during autumn by J. Scott Graham/Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Slope repairs on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke between milepost 121.4 and 136 are now complete, and the section is now open to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The slope reconstruction was required due to damage from a 2020 storm which led to a road failure. The repairs included installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope to stabilize the area and to restore safe access. A 130-foot pipe was installed due to a failed culvert. Also, additional headwalls and drainage elements and paving were part of the project.

The project finished on schedule with a projected completion date of June 2023.

Bridge projects planned; short detours possible at night

The Parkway also announced bridge projects at milepost 61.5 (Route 130) and 121.4 (Route 220) have been delayed due to supply chain issues. The project will replace bridge bearings and address minor concrete repairs. The Parkway anticipates work to begin in late June and be complete by the end of September. Single lane closures are possible in the daytime while work is under way. Visitors may experience full nighttime closures with short detours.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

