Blue Ridge Health District promotes McKay to director; led district through pandemic response efforts

The Virginia Department of Health’s Blue Ridge Health District has announced its new director – Ryan L. McKay, MPA.

McKay, an Albemarle County resident, began serving in the role in December.

McKay has more than 16 years dedicated to public health. He most recently served as the BRHD district administrator where he was responsible for overseeing fiscal processes, grants and facilities and resource management.

“I look forward to serving and helping to improve the health and well-being of everyone who lives in and visits the Blue Ridge Health District,” said McKay, BRHD.

Since joining the Virginia Department of Health in 2014, McKay has held other key roles within BRHD. He has served as the district’s emergency manager, senior policy analyst and district administrator. Most notably, he led the BRHD through the pandemic response efforts as incident commander for COVID-19 operations.

McKay has a Master of Public Administration degree from James Madison University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Elmira College.

He first entered the field of public health with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in 2008, working in the office of emergency preparedness and response. Prior to joining public health, he spent five years as a social studies educator and coach in two school divisions in Virginia.

The Blue Ridge Health District is one of 35 health districts under the Virginia Department of Health. The BRHD has five health departments and one community-based clinic providing public health services to more than 250,000 people in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.