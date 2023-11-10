Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts 3rd Annual Lantern Walk, fundraiser Saturday

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro will host its 3rd annual Lantern Walk and fundraiser tomorrow from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the museum’s Natural Playground and will benefit the museum’s capital campaign, which will fund opening a physical building at 201 Short Street in downtown Waynesboro.

The museum seeks sponsors:

$250: Luminaria Sponsor- Your organization’s name placed on luminaria lining the lantern walk path & highlighted on event materials

$500: S’mores Sponsor- Your organization’s logo sticker on s’mores kits, one social media shout-out, shout-out during closing remarks at the event

$1000: Craft Sponsor- Your organization’s logo on all day-of event signage, logo on dedicated activity area signage, one dedicated social media shout-out, shout-out during closing remarks at the event

$2500: Lantern Sponsor- Be the title sponsor of our event! Logo on all print and digital event materials, two dedicated social media shout-outs, logo on all day-of event signage, opportunity to host an informational booth during the event shout-outs during announcements at the event

To become a sponsor or buy tickets, contact Karen Orlando at [email protected].

Activities will include S’mores and firepits, live music, storytelling, hands-on crafts, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

Tickets are $5 per activity, $25 all-inclusive bracelet for activities or $50 all-inclusive bracelet, unlimited S’mores, and youth T-shirt. Price is per family of four, and children under 2 are free.