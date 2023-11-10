Countries
Blue Ridge Children's Museum hosts 3rd Annual Lantern Walk, fundraiser Saturday
Arts/Culture, Local, News

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts 3rd Annual Lantern Walk, fundraiser Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum’s Natural Playground is in downtown Waynesboro. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro will host its 3rd annual Lantern Walk and fundraiser tomorrow from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the museum’s Natural Playground and will benefit the museum’s capital campaign, which will fund opening a physical building at 201 Short Street in downtown Waynesboro.

The museum seeks sponsors:

$250: Luminaria Sponsor- Your organization’s name placed on luminaria lining the lantern walk path & highlighted on event materials

$500: S’mores Sponsor- Your organization’s logo sticker on s’mores kits, one social media shout-out, shout-out during closing remarks at the event

$1000: Craft Sponsor- Your organization’s logo on all day-of event signage, logo on dedicated activity area signage, one dedicated social media shout-out, shout-out during closing remarks at the event

$2500: Lantern Sponsor- Be the title sponsor of our event! Logo on all print and digital event materials, two dedicated social media shout-outs, logo on all day-of event signage, opportunity to host an informational booth during the event shout-outs during announcements at the event

To become a sponsor or buy tickets, contact Karen Orlando at [email protected].

Activities will include S’mores and firepits, live music, storytelling, hands-on crafts, face painting and a scavenger hunt.

Tickets are $5 per activity, $25 all-inclusive bracelet for activities or $50 all-inclusive bracelet, unlimited S’mores, and youth T-shirt. Price is per family of four, and children under 2 are free.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

