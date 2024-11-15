Countries
Home Bipartisan Infrastructure Law marks three years, transportation funding for Virginia
Politics

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law marks three years, transportation funding for Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

The three-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is today.

Virginia has received more than $10.5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, including funding for more than 350 specific projects.

“In the past three years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which we authored and helped pass, has been transformative for communities across Virginia. This law has upgraded our roads, railways and airports, made our air and water cleaner, connected communities through expanded broadband access, and more. We look forward to continuing to secure investments for Virginia from this law and will do all that we can to fight for its reauthorization so the Commonwealth can benefit from it for many more years to come,” said U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

$1.5M more in infrastructure funding allocated for Virginia airport improvements

Infrastructure Law funds more than $4M for clean water in Virginia

Virginia receives $13M to expand rail service

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

