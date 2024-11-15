Bipartisan Infrastructure Law marks three years, transportation funding for Virginia

The three-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is today.

Virginia has received more than $10.5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, including funding for more than 350 specific projects.

“In the past three years, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which we authored and helped pass, has been transformative for communities across Virginia. This law has upgraded our roads, railways and airports, made our air and water cleaner, connected communities through expanded broadband access, and more. We look forward to continuing to secure investments for Virginia from this law and will do all that we can to fight for its reauthorization so the Commonwealth can benefit from it for many more years to come,” said U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

