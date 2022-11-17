Menu
news bilingual picture book shows young readers the magic in everyone
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Bilingual picture book shows young readers the magic in everyone

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

“Eala: The Mother Swan/La Madre Cisne” is a bilingual picture book for young readers.

Ayn Cates Sullivan’s story introduces readers to Hugo, a young boy who is bullied and is starting to forget his identity. He is sad in a difficult world, but his grandmother’s story about a magical swan makes Hugo believe that if he finds the swan, he can “recapture his spirit and spark.”

Eala is a story about a boy who is just beginning to lose his connection to his inner world, so he goes in search of a magical swan,” Sullivan said in a press release.

Suitable for children ages 5 to 9, Hugo finds the swam and hops onto her back for a flight between worlds. He rediscovers the music and wonder of the world, and begins to heal.

“It’s a book for all readers who wish to live soulful lives,” Sullivan said in the press release.

An Amazon, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author, Sullivan earned a Ph.D. from Kings College in London. She has written 15 books and won more than 60 literary awards. In her podcast, Wisdom of the Ages, Sullivan covers topics about personal growth and freedom, and is president of Infinite Light Publishing & Media.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

