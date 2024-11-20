Countries
Virginia Politics

Ben Cline endorses ‘warrior’ Matt Gaetz to be our next Attorney General

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz isn’t likely to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but anyway, he has the support of our local congressman, Ben Cline.

“He is a warrior against the weaponization of the Justice Department and the lawfare that’s been waged by the Biden administration. So, he knows exactly what has to happen to the Justice Department to fix it,” Cline told the far-right One America News on Tuesday.

This “warrior” has been the focus of multiple investigations into sexual misconduct, involving drug-fueled sex parties, payment for sex and sex with a high-schooler.

The House Ethics Committee is meeting today to vote on whether it will release the report from its investigation into Gaetz, who apparently thought he could prevent its release by resigning his House seat after Donald Trump nominated him to the AG post last week.

Thirty Republican senators have indicated publicly that they will not vote to confirm Gaetz, leading Trump to suggest that he would do an end-around by trying to force Gaetz through as a so-called recess appointment.

This is how MAGA politics work.

Interesting note here, that Cline gave his glowing comment about Gaetz to a far-right news network, but he’s not mentioned Gaetz at all on his social media accounts.

It’s almost like our guy Ben Cline only wants his hardcore MAGA constituents to know that he has the back of an alleged child sex trafficker to be the next Attorney General.

Then again, he backed the adjudicated rapist and convicted felon for president.

Seems that this is how U.S. politics in general work now.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

