Home Ben Cline-backed cut threatens vital information source for constituents
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline-backed cut threatens vital information source for constituents

Gene Zitver
Published date:
Updated:

After Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline voted with other House Republicans to eliminate federal funding for public broadcasting and to cut foreign aid, he posted this on his X account.

ben cline tweet

According to the Center for American Progress:

The roughly $8.3 billion in targeted [foreign aid] accounts support U.S. responses to conflict, hunger, disease, and democratic decline—all core tools for advancing American interests and global stability. 

So, it’s likely that countless people in other countries will suffer and die as a result of these cuts.

As for the elimination of funds for public broadcasting, that hits a lot closer to home.

Allegheny Mountain Radio is a network of three public radio stations serving Pocahontas County in West Virginia and Bath County and Highland County in Virginia. Bath and Highland are located in the Sixth District that is represented by Cline.

Like many rural public broadcasters, AMR lacks the large and relatively affluent donor base of urban public stations. So, AMR depends on federal funding to cover more than 60 percent of its budget.

With that revenue source (which Cline calls “wasteful”) gone, it’s doubtful that AMR will be able to continue serving its rural listeners.

[General manager Scott] Smith says the radio cooperative helps knit together a region where it isn’t easy to connect because of the mountains and the spotty access to phone and internet. Much of its coverage area lies inside the Monongahela and George Washington and Jefferson national forests. During a nearly 75-mile drive from an interstate to WVMR, which sits in Dunmore, W.Va., an NPR reporter had no internet connection.

Some people here say they really value the news and community information Allegheny Mountain provides. Jay Garber, mayor of the town of Monterey, Va., says the radio remains the fastest way to let citizens know about everything from water main breaks to road closures.

“It’s our only source of local, daily information,” says Garber, sitting in his office along Main Street. “We have a newspaper that’s printed once a week, so without the radio station, we’re kind of in the blind here, locally.”

By voting to undercut a source of vital information for his constituents, Cline has once again proved his utter contempt for the people he purports to represent.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver

Gene Zitver

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

birth control doctor
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

‘Ideological constraints’: Trump orders nearly $10M in USAID-labeled birth control to be destroyed

Rebecca Barnabi
handcuffs police arrest
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County police, FBI team up in operation resulting in drug and firearm charges

Crystal Graham

A joint operation by the FBI and the Albemarle County Police Department resulted in drug and firearm charges for one man and a juvenile.

swimming
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

UVA Swimming: ‘Hoos win 22 medals at 2025 World University Games

Chris Graham

The UVA Swimming team won 22 medals, including 19 golds, at the 2025 World University Games, which concluded on Wednesday in Berlin.

tony elliott
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: Elliott has 54 new guys on the roster for 2025 season

Chris Graham
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Suit alleges ‘excessive use of force’ by sheriff’s deputies

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Rescissions bill cuts funding for faith-based organizations who aid refugees, immigrants

Rebecca Barnabi
Blue Ridge Children's Museum, indoor rendering
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Blue Ridge Children’s Museum pushes opening back until fall

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status