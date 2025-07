Part of Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) in Bath County is restricted to a single travel lane due to emergency repairs to a box culvert.

The location is just west of the intersection with Route 640 (Mill Creek Road), about halfway between Goshen and Millboro Springs.

Route 39 motorists will need to follow a stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24 hours a day from now through Tuesday, July 29.

All work is weather permitting.