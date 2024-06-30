Countries
Home Baltimore Orioles prospect Kyle Stowers sets Norfolk Tides career record for homers
Sports

Baltimore Orioles prospect Kyle Stowers sets Norfolk Tides career record for homers

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides You don’t necessarily want to set a career record at Triple-A, like Kyle Stowers did on Sunday, because that means you’ve been stuck there for a while.

Stowers, the 71st pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, hit his Norfolk Tides-record 53rd career homer, a two-run shot, in the first inning of Sunday’s game with the Charlotte Knights.

The game was suspended with the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, had runners on first and second with two outs when a downpour at Harbor Park caused a delay, and ultimately the suspension of the game, which will be completed on July 30 at Charlotte.

The Stowers homer was his 14th of the 2024 season.

Stowers had 17 homers and an .875 OPS in 68 games with Norfolk last season, and 19 homers and an .885 OPS in 95 games with Norfolk in 2022.

So, the guy can produce – his Triple-A career slash line is .252/.350/.517.

There’s just no room for him at the big-league level for Stowers, who would seem to be a guy who would slot in as a sweetener at the trade deadline next month.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

