Baltimore calls up Jordan Westburg from Norfolk to add pop to middle infield

The Baltimore Orioles have called up infielder Jordan Westburg from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, giving the O’s some possible pop in the middle of the infield.

Westburg, the #3 rated prospect in the Orioles farm system going into the 2023 season, has slashed .295/.372/.567 this season in 67 games at Norfolk, with 18 homers and 54 RBIs.

The 2020 first-round MLB draft pick is solid defensively at second base and third base and can play shortstop in a pinch.

It’s looking likely that he’ll play third to allow Gunnar Henderson (.244/.344/.461, 11 HR, 27 RBI) to shift over to short in place of the badly slumping Jorge Mateo (.224/.265/.357, 6 HR, 27 RBI), who has slashed an anemic .158/.194/.195 since a torrid March and April (.347/.405/.677, 6 HR, 17 RBI).

Westburg could also see some time at second, where free-agent signee Adam Frazier (.228/.292/.382, 8 HR, 33 RBI) has been inconsistent at the plate, including a .182/.225/.318 slash line in June.