newsbaltimore calls up jordan westburg from norfolk to address lack of pop from middle infield
Sports

Baltimore calls up Jordan Westburg from Norfolk to add pop to middle infield

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Orioles have called up infielder Jordan Westburg from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, giving the O’s some possible pop in the middle of the infield.

Westburg, the #3 rated prospect in the Orioles farm system going into the 2023 season, has slashed .295/.372/.567 this season in 67 games at Norfolk, with 18 homers and 54 RBIs.

The 2020 first-round MLB draft pick is solid defensively at second base and third base and can play shortstop in a pinch.

It’s looking likely that he’ll play third to allow Gunnar Henderson (.244/.344/.461, 11 HR, 27 RBI) to shift over to short in place of the badly slumping Jorge Mateo (.224/.265/.357, 6 HR, 27 RBI), who has slashed an anemic .158/.194/.195 since a torrid March and April (.347/.405/.677, 6 HR, 17 RBI).

Westburg could also see some time at second, where free-agent signee Adam Frazier (.228/.292/.382, 8 HR, 33 RBI) has been inconsistent at the plate, including a .182/.225/.318 slash line in June.

