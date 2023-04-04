Countries
newsaugusta countys water service rebrands after 57 years
Local

Augusta County’s water service rebrands after 57 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Standout Arts LLC.

Augusta County Service Authority has rebranded as Augusta Water.

The company was chartered in 1966 to centralize the provision of water and sewer services to county residents.

The purpose of the rebrand is to better represent both its services and its organizational structure, as well as promote the company’s vision of becoming an independent, respected leader in the water, wastewater and solid waste industries.

Augusta Water will continue to provide treatment and distribution of drinking water, sanitary sewer collection and treatment for Augusta County residents. The company provides service to more than 15,500 customers through 10 water systems, including seven water filtration plants and nine wastewater treatment plants.

As an independent corporation, Augusta Water does not receive annual funding from the county for water and sewer services. Funding is received through availability fees and water and sewer billing fees.

“During work on our Strategic Plan, we recognized that one of our priorities should include working to promote a distinct organizational identity within our brand, and that both our name and logo would need to be redeveloped to create a brand that better conveyed who we are and what we do,” Augusta Water Executive Director Phil Martin said.

Waynesboro-based graphic design, marketing and web design firm Standout Arts LLC were hired to create logos for both Augusta Water and Augusta Regional Landfill.

“Having a logo that accurately communicates a strong identity is essential to any brand,” Standout Arts owner Shannon Sankar said. “For Augusta Water, it was important to develop a visual identity that would be simple and easy to understand. The color scheme and water ripple element within the Augusta Water logo work to quickly communicate concepts of water and environment; and because our Blue Ridge Mountains are such an identifiable aspect of our position within the Shenandoah Valley, we felt that including the mountain ridge was appropriate.”

Martin said that Augusta Water takes pride in the services it has provided customers for 57 years.

“Looking ahead, it is our intent that the updated branding of Augusta Water will help us to effectively communicate who we are and what we do, while also continuing to reinforce our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs both now, and in the future,” Martin said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

