Augusta County: Two shot after altercation at party; both in critical condition
Local

Augusta County: Two shot after altercation at party; both in critical condition

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

Two people are in critical condition at Augusta Health after a shooting Saturday night in the Churchville area in Augusta County.

The shooting appears to be in isolated incident stemming from an altercation at a party, according the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 10:35 p.m. June 22.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Buffalo Gap Highway and Churchville Avenue.

Two people had been shot, and the Churchville Rescue Squad transported both to the hospital in critical condition.

Buffalo Gap Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the ACSO at (540)245-5333 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

