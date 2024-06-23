Augusta County: Two shot after altercation at party; both in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition at Augusta Health after a shooting Saturday night in the Churchville area in Augusta County.

The shooting appears to be in isolated incident stemming from an altercation at a party, according the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 10:35 p.m. June 22.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Buffalo Gap Highway and Churchville Avenue.

Two people had been shot, and the Churchville Rescue Squad transported both to the hospital in critical condition.

Buffalo Gap Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the ACSO at (540)245-5333 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.