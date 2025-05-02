Charges have been dropped against a man who trespassed on Augusta County school property because authorities determined the individual “did not pose a threat” to the safety of students or staff.

Zachary P. Cruz, of Fishersville, is currently receiving services and support for his mental health and intellectual disabilities, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Cruz is the younger brother of the Parkland school shooter and has made Augusta County his home since 2018. Cruz came to the area after he was arrested for allegedly trespassing at Parkland High School.

The Nexus Services CEO and his domestic partner, Michael Donovan and Richard Moore, allowed Cruz to live with them while they pursued legal proceedings related to the trespassing charge. The pair are alleged to have stolen $426,000 from Cruz to pay delinquent federal taxes and make luxury car and credit card payments.

After Cruz was observed trespassing at night on the properties of Wilson Middle School, Wilson High School and Valley Career and Technical Center in February, rumors flooded the “Spot a Cop” social media page claiming Cruz wanted “to carry out his brother’s” legacy and hurt innocent children. Donald Smith said the allegations were “entirely false.”

Cruz was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with trespassing.

The decision to drop the charges was announced today and was made jointly by the Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office after a thorough evaluation of the case.

“Zachary Cruz does not possess the capacity to form the criminal intent necessary to commit this offense,” said Timothy Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“He is now receiving services for his mental health and his intellectual disabilities. These services will do more to ensure the safety of the community than to prosecute him for these misdemeanors, for which he was not likely to serve time.”

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he supports dropping the trespassing charges.

“Once we were able to determine that Mr. Cruz does not pose a threat, I feel this was the right course of action,” Smith said.

