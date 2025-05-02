Home Augusta County: Trespassing charges dropped against Parkland school shooter’s brother
Local

Augusta County: Trespassing charges dropped against Parkland school shooter’s brother

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
cruz ACSO wilson school
Image courtesy ACSO

Charges have been dropped against a man who trespassed on Augusta County school property because authorities determined the individual “did not pose a threat” to the safety of students or staff.

Zachary P. Cruz, of Fishersville, is currently receiving services and support for his mental health and intellectual disabilities, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Cruz is the younger brother of the Parkland school shooter and has made Augusta County his home since 2018. Cruz came to the area after he was arrested for allegedly trespassing at Parkland High School.

The Nexus Services CEO and his domestic partner, Michael Donovan and Richard Moore, allowed Cruz to live with them while they pursued legal proceedings related to the trespassing charge.  The pair are alleged to have stolen $426,000 from Cruz to pay delinquent federal taxes and make luxury car and credit card payments.

After Cruz was observed trespassing at night on the properties of Wilson Middle School, Wilson High School and Valley Career and Technical Center in February, rumors flooded the “Spot a Cop” social media page claiming Cruz wanted “to carry out his brother’s” legacy and hurt innocent children. Donald Smith said the allegations were “entirely false.”

Cruz was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with trespassing.

The decision to drop the charges was announced today and was made jointly by the Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office after a thorough evaluation of the case.

“Zachary Cruz does not possess the capacity to form the criminal intent necessary to commit this offense,” said Timothy Martin, Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“He is now receiving services for his mental health and his intellectual disabilities. These services will do more to ensure the safety of the community than to prosecute him for these misdemeanors, for which he was not likely to serve time.”

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said he supports dropping the trespassing charges.

“Once we were able to determine that Mr. Cruz does not pose a threat, I feel this was the right course of action,” Smith said.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

job interview
Government, Politics

Don Beyer leads House Dems in bills to rehire, protect federal workers

Rebecca Barnabi
6 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025
Sports News

6 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025

Jared Oliver

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be off to the races on Saturday, May 3rd for the most exciting two minutes in sports.  Last year, Americans bet over $320 million on the Run for the Roses and the Kentucky Derby is expected to set another new record for betting handle in 2025. Horse racing fans are...

Joshua Allen Fitzgerald
Local

Charlottesville: Police ask public for help locating missing city resident

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a city resident who was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

aew mjf mvp
Wrestling

AEW returns to Norfolk for ‘Dynamite’: Hits, misses on the road to ‘Double or Nothing’

Ray Petree
Sports News

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas

David Evans
Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

David Evans
trump tariffs
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Kaine bill to repeal dumb Trump tariffs fails because the Ds can’t count votes

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status